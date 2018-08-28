Just when things appeared to be getting really interesting with top 30 point guard Tre Mann he has ended his recruitment.

Maybe it's not a surprise that the 6-foot-4 floor general elected to pick Mike White and the Florida Gators -- after all, he nearly committed to them after a spring official visit -- but given that he had just set official visits to Kansas and North Carolina, the timing caught many off guard.

Of course, that's something that White and the Gators are happy to live with.

