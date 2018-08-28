Florida scores top 30 Tre Mann
Just when things appeared to be getting really interesting with top 30 point guard Tre Mann he has ended his recruitment.
Maybe it's not a surprise that the 6-foot-4 floor general elected to pick Mike White and the Florida Gators -- after all, he nearly committed to them after a spring official visit -- but given that he had just set official visits to Kansas and North Carolina, the timing caught many off guard.
Of course, that's something that White and the Gators are happy to live with.
A high scoring guard with size and a dangerous jump shot, Mann has the potential to be a future All-American and is very similar to former Kansas standout Devonte Graham.
He is capable of playing off the ball as a scorer -- which will be important if Gator freshman R.J. Nembard is still in Gainesville next season -- he can get others involved and he has a calming effect on others and leadership qualities that can't be measured the way height or vertical leap can.
The first player to commit to the Gators from the class of 2019, Mann is a summer teammate of another huge Gators target, four-star combo forward C.J. Walker. Also left on the Florida board include five-star wings Scottie Lewis and Bryan Antoine, four-star big man Omar Payne and four-star power forward Tyreek Smith among others.
“HOMETOWN HERO” I’m 100% committed to The University of Florida 🐊 GO GATORS #GatorNation s/o @TiptonEdits for the edit 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wMVUb9Jszr— Tre Mann (@tre2mann3) August 28, 2018