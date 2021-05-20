Florida prospect Dillon Mitchell is packed with potential

Dillon Mitchell first burst onto the national scene this December with his play in the Beach Ball Classic. Then fast-forward to the Midwest Mania in April, where the Each-1 Teach-1 (FL) EYBL forward opened everyone’s eyes by showing how dynamic and unique of a talent he can be. “I am an all-around player, you know," Mitchell said. "First thing is to get all my teammates involved, rebound, play defense, do whatever the team needs me to do, do my job and play my role. Every time just go in there and play as hard as I can. People have said I play like Jaylen Brown, some people have said Kelly Oubre.” The Tampa (Fla.) Bishop McLaughlin Catholic rising senior has been on a steady climb as a prospect, as he has been able to steadily improve his game over the past year. “I have improved my game a lot, you know, as I have grown my mindset has changed, being much more aggressive," Mitchell said. "From last year until now, I have gotten stronger, gotten bigger, and that has allowed me to rebound better, defend and get to the basket. I learned when I was younger, in order to win games, you have to play defense, and I want to guard the other team’s best player every game.” With all the potential packed into his 6-foot-8, 200-pound frame - along with all the production he is consistently showing - Mitchell has gained the interest of major college programs as he is trying to set visits. “I don’t have any visits scheduled yet, but I am talking with coaches about it, talking with my high school coach, trying to get my schedule together. I know I will visit schools like Ohio State, Auburn and Vanderbilt,” Mitchell said. ***** MORE: Rivals exclusive interviews with Chet Holmgren, Hunter Sallis 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Ohio State: “(Assistant) coach Jake Diebler is my main recruiter and I talk to head coach Chris Holtmann a good bit. I have been on Zoom calls with the whole staff and that was awesome. Fitting in there, they want to find more players like me, you know, versatile. Guys who can play fast, push the ball up off the rebound. I think I fit in really well with them, just talking with them. I love everything about it and cannot wait to get up there.” Vanderbilt: “I talk with (assistant) coach Adam (Mazarei), the whole staff really, head coach Jerry Stackhouse and everyone. I fit in really well with what they want. I am a position-less player, so they can put me in any situation, around any players and I will be able to do my role. I feel I fit in really well with them and I am really excited to go visit them.” Auburn: “They have a lot of guys, and have had a lot of guys, who are kind of like me. You know, the long and athletic wings like JT Thor, Isaac Okoro, they got Jabari Smith coming in, so I think they are a great program and they have shown me a clear path to how I can be successful there. I am really excited to get over there and visit.” ***** In the days following his performance at the Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions Mitchell picked up two more offers from Illinois and Tennessee. Illinois: “(Assistant) coach Chester Frazier issued the offer from Illinois. He and I built a great relationship since 10th grade. They love how versatile I am and how I can grab rebounds and push the break and make a play. They see me being a position-less player, doing everything on the floor.” Tennessee: “I talk to (assistant) coach Mike Schwartz and head coach Rick Barnes pretty often, and they were both on there when they offered today. They have been watching me for a while and have just grown to love my game. I look forward to continuing to build our relationship.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I want to go to a school that is a good fit, go to a place where I can build a family environment with the staff and the coaches. I want to have a good vibe and get along with my teammates. Really, I just want to have a good time and get the feeling like it’s a family,” Mitchell said. “I don’t have a real timeframe right now, but I know that once I get on these visits, I will get a good feeling for where I want to be.”

RIVALS' REACTION