Florida Man: Yohan Traore to LSU; a coaching 'Real World'



I never got a chance to weigh in on five-star Yohan Traore’s commitment to LSU on Sunday night, as I was at a family event when he pulled the trigger. Our LSU site handled the initial coverage. Still, Traore is one of the more interesting prospects in the class of 2022, so I wanted to dig into why I’m so intrigued by the Dream City Christian power forward. A French import, Traore was just bursting onto the American basketball scene at this time last year. He was largely unknown in grassroots circles, and I happened to be at one of the first events he played. I could describe to you the awe surrounding his breakout performances at early-spring events, but this tweet from his former grassroots coach sums it up well.

Those rumors definitely existed and are just as funny now as they were at the time. An under-the radar French national showing up on a Texas-based AAU squad and dominating from the jump created buzz and some level of baseless accusations concerning age or geographic eligibility. Traore eventually landed a five-star ranking, enrolled at Arizona's Dream City Christian High School and switched to the California-based Dream Vision grassroots organization. His summer ascent from unknown to five-star was something to behold. Still, the most encouraging thing about Traore at LSU is that a bet on him remains a bet on upside. He’s not a polished prospect just yet. He needs to become more consistent shooting the three-ball and become more of an impact player on the glass. That said, the tools he has are unmistakable. He has incredibly soft hands and an offensive game that includes a mid-range jumper as well as the explosiveness to dunk most opportunities he gets under the rim. Traore is a definite NBA prospect and could be a one-and-done type should he polish his peripheral skills in the year ahead.

FROM THE MAILBAG

