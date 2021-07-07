Florida Man: Types of programs most likely to benefit from NIL rules

TEAMS THAT ARE THE ONLY SHOW IN TOWN

Nebraska's Kobe Webster (AP Images)

Examples: Nebraska, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Dayton Nobody needs a refresher course when it comes to how places like Dayton and Nebraska feel about their teams. The fan support is something a lot of teams based in or near major cities can’t replicate. The proof of this is everywhere. Stories people like me write about Nebraska athletics click as well as the ones written about teams that have been much more successful from a wins and losses standpoint in recent years. College ball is the only show in town and fans in said regions care … a lot. Always will. The trends Rivals has long seen when it comes to clicks will almost certainly translate to advertising dollars. Hyper-focused fans means a more captive audience for brands looking to see their product through college athletes. These are also the schools that could see their stars do a hefty sum of business through merchandise sales. Most Missouri fans don’t have strong ties to an NBA team, so why not rep your favorite Tiger?

THE BLUEBLOODS

Keion Brooks (AP Images)

Examples: Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Duke Why it benefits them: The headline on this is pretty obvious. The sport’s strongest brands are capable of elevating prospects in the public eye. The spotlight doesn’t get much brighter than it is in Lexington and Chapel Hill. Also, It’s fair to wonder if the deals Zion Williamson could have made at Duke would rival the money top prospects are currently being offered by the G League and Overtime Elite. If so, the pro route may not hold the pronounced recruiting advantage it held just a few weeks ago. The other thing to consider is the value in advertisers doing team-wide deals such as the one Miami Football was just offered.

TEAMS WITH TRULY NATIONAL BRANDS

Prentiss Hubb (AP Images)