Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man Podcast: Illinois coach Brad Underwood

The rundown for the latest Florida Man & Friends Hoops Podcast:

Open - Illinois on the forefront of COVID-19 testing

2:30 - The abrupt end of last season's 20-win campaign

6:00 - How is this year’s Illinois team different?

8:25 - On Kofi Cockburn’s return to Illinois

11:45 - Recruiting to Illinois in the COVID age

16:00 - Thoughts on recent signee, four-star Luke Goode

18:00 - The Frank Martin/Bob Huggins coaching tree

21:00 - Brad bombs "Take Me Out The Ball Game" at Wrigley

25:23 - Almost had him (Perry Ellis, Carson Edwards)

28:40 - What NCAA rules would Underwood change?