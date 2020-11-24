Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man Podcast: Illinois coach Brad Underwood

Florida Man Podcast: Illinois coach Brad Underwood
The rundown for the latest Florida Man & Friends Hoops Podcast:
Open - Illinois on the forefront of COVID-19 testing
2:30 - The abrupt end of last season's 20-win campaign
6:00 - How is this year’s Illinois team different?
8:25 - On Kofi Cockburn’s return to Illinois
11:45 - Recruiting to Illinois in the COVID age
16:00 - Thoughts on recent signee, four-star Luke Goode
18:00 - The Frank Martin/Bob Huggins coaching tree
21:00 - Brad bombs "Take Me Out The Ball Game" at Wrigley
25:23 - Almost had him (Perry Ellis, Carson Edwards)
28:40 - What NCAA rules would Underwood change?