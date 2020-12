Open - Is there a catch with Gonzaga?

6:45 - Illinois looks like a contender

10:19 - Baylor and other thoughts from the first week

15:25 - Five-star Bruce Thornton commits to Ohio State

19:10 - Where will five-star Aminu Mohammed land?

23:27 - Dan McDonald's impressions from high school events in Atlanta

25:59 - Rankings updates on the way

30:25 - TV recommendations