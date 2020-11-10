Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man Podcast: Howard coach Kenny Blakeney

Florida Man Podcast: Howard coach Kenny Blakeney
The Florida Man is back on the pod-waves with Howard coach Kenny Blakeney, who pulled off a stunner in the last recruiting cycle by landing five-star Makur Maker. Blakeney discusses that, his Duke career and why Jay Bilas is starring in a sci-fi movie.
