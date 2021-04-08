Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man Podcast: Baylor's big win, evaluating the the coaching hires

Florida Man Podcast: Baylor's big win, evaluating the the coaching hires
Rob Cassidy is joined by Woody Wommack to discuss Baylor's national championship win, a number of new coaching hires and to talk about life on the road during the pandemic.
Rundown
1:30 -- Baylor blows out Gonzaga -- What happened?
6:38 -- Scott Drew's crowning moment
9:00 -- Pac-12 run -- was the conference undervalued?
12:30 -- Indiana hires Mike Woodson
15:50 -- Shaka Smart to Marquette -- Did he leave before he got fired?
17:36 -- Chris Beard to Texas
20:25 -- Texas Tech promotes Mark Adams
21:50 -- North Carolina promotes Hubert Davis
24:30 -- Transfer Mania
27:30 -- Four-star Charles Bediako to Alabama
29:00 -- Zion's new shoe -- Cop or Drop?
32:15 -- Rob on the road -- Talking Dallas, crowded gyms, first trip in a year on plane, post vaccine life and more