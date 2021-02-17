Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man: Jalen Johnson's decision; Enoch Boakye; more

Each week, national basketball analyst and Rivals' very own Florida Man, Rob Cassidy , takes readers around the basketball world, touching on news, notes and developments. This week, he discusses Jalen Johnson ’s decision to abruptly end his college career, addresses a sleeper in the race to land Enoch Boakye and raises a glass to Michigan commit Will Tschetter .

A healthy chunk of the college basketball world spent Tuesday debating whether Duke’s Jalen Johnson “opted out of the season” or “quit on his team.” It was the quintessential online argument. All the usual signposts were present and accounted for. There was backlash to the decision and backlash to the backlash. People were called soft. Others were called insensitive.

Yada, yada, yada.

Here’s the thing, though: It doesn’t matter at all. Not one bit.

Johnson missed roughly a month with a foot injury earlier in the season, and he had some peaks and valleys from a performance standpoint when healthy. He has been nearly absent from the team’s rotation as of late. Nevertheless, the Blue Devil freshman stands to make millions of dollars very soon. And so a business decision to leave his unpaid internship and preserve himself for the paid gig he’s set to start next year was made. This does not seem like a particularly controversial choice to me.

If the point of college is to help you land a high-paying job, Johnson’s short stint at Duke served its purpose. He’ll have an entry-level position in his field come November, when he’s selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Most mock drafts have him going somewhere in the top 10, which would provide him with life-changing money. Not bad for a college dropout.

Quitting a job in which you aren’t thriving and have fallen out of favor with the boss feels incredible. It’s also a solid move for your mental health. Take it from me. I’ve done it, and never once regretted it. Going to a job you hated every day sucks. Doing it in a pandemic and not receiving a paycheck for your troubles is even worse. It’s perfectly OK to look out for No. 1 sometimes. Every single other person in college athletics has been doing it for decades. It seemingly only becomes “selfish” when an unpaid employee decides to get in on the act.

Sometimes, quitting is smart. Sometimes, quitting is healthy. We should all aspire to do it more.