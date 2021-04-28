Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man: Jalen Duren; news and notes from Midwest Mania

WESTFIELD, Ind. - Jalen Duren, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 class, trimmed his list to include nine colleges and two professional options between games at the MADE Hoops Midwest Mania event over the weekend.

There wasn’t much surprising about the cut, which left Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, Miami, Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, UCLA and Memphis as the final schools standing in the race to land Duren’s letter of intent … should he decide to sign one. For the record, the professional route still seems like the most likely option, but nothing on that front is obviously set in stone.

That said, let’s try to read the college tea leaves based on the conversation I had with Duren in Indiana a few hours before he narrowed his list, shall we?

I have a long-standing policy against bringing up specific schools when talking to recruits, unless I’m asking about offers or visits. Instead, I let them guide the conversation. If a prospect actually cares about I school, I find he’ll usually bring that school up on his own.

That brings us to Duren, who, on the eve of dropping his list of finalists, mentioned just five colleges by name: Kentucky, Auburn, Villanova, Alabama and Michigan. He expanded most on Kentucky, Michigan and Villanova, noting the allure of UK and its famous head coach before discussing his strong relationships with both Nova’s Jay Wright and UM’s Juwan Howard.

“Juwan (Howard) is really cool, and we’re still building relationships,” Duren said. “But a lot of coaches are really cool. Jay Wright is really cool, too. I really don’t want to forget anyone else, because all the coaches have been great.”

Then there’s the Miami situation. The Hurricanes now have a built-in link to Duren, as recent assistant coach hire DJ Irving previously worked for Duren’s powerhouse Team Final grassroots program. The two have a strong bond, and, because of that, UM has to be seen as in the thick of the race, if not as the de facto leader among college options.

Whatever the case, it seems UK, Miami, Nova and Michigan will almost certainly be major players until the end.

