Florida Man: FutureCast for Indiana, Emoni Bates, more

FUTURECAST OF THE WEEK: Jalen Hood-Schifino to Indiana

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Rivals.com)

Jalen Hood-Schifino is set to announce his decision on Aug. 24, and the speculation has begun. Officially, the four-star guard has narrowed his list to include Indiana, Florida, Tennessee, Memphis and Texas. Unofficially, however, there are only a couple of real threats to land his pledge when he shares it with the world. Texas and Florida have both appeared to be out of the question for some time, and reports that Hood-Schifino has officially narrowed his list to include just Tennessee and Indiana hit Twitter on Tuesday. Whatever the case, Indiana and Tennessee have looked like the only real options since the talented prospect first narrowed his list. With roughly a week until Hood-Schifino is set to make the call, confidence in Bloomington seems to be growing, while it has begun to wane a bit in Knoxville. The Vols certainly aren’t out of the running here, but they seem like the only real threat to steal the Rivals150 prospect away from Mike Woodson and company. Still, It’s recruiting. There are no real “locks,” and nothing is ever set in stone until pen meets paper. But I’d feel reasonably OK if I were a Hoosiers fan.

*****

VISIT OF THE WEEK: Emoni Bates to tour Memphis

The next step toward Memphis’ dream scenario is set to unfold this week, as newly re-classified star Emoni Bates will visit campus and mull the idea of joining prized signee Jalen Duren on the Tigers’ roster next season. Reports that Duren and Bates, who ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively before reclassifying from 2022 to 2021, plan to team up in Memphis next season have long been rampant. This week could galvanize Bates’ decision and set one of the most compelling storylines of the 2021-22 season into motion. Also on Bates’ agenda is a weekend trip to Oregon, which could throw a wrench into the Tigers’ super-team plans. A commitment to Oregon feels unlikely, but hey, it’s recruiting. Stranger last-minute swerves have taken place. Student-athletes have until Aug. 26 to enroll at Memphis, so an announcement can’t be far off should Bates plan on doing so. Should the Tigers’ big two come to fruition, some of the thanks can be heaped on how well the duo clicked when they briefly played together for Team Final in the Grassroots circuit this summer, as Bates never looked more effective and comfortable than when playing next to Duren. The two-week trial run may have planted the seed that looks ready to grow into a historic recruiting class for Penny Hardaway and his program.

*****

This week's sign that college basketball isn't dying