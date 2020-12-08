 Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man & Friends Podcast: Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-08 11:41:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Florida Man & Friends Podcast: Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton

Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
National Analyst

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boyton is the latest to join Rob Cassidy on the Florida Man and Friends podcast. He discusses his relationship with projected No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, how he got the job with the Cowboys and more.

*****

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team

*****

Rundown

Open -- Coaching the projected No. 1 pick in Cade Cunningham

3:00 -- Offering Cunningham before he played a high school game

7:00 -- How will letting high schoolers declare for the draft impact college hoops?

10:00 -- Oklahoma State’s fast start and smothering defense

11:30 -- Oklahoma State’s recruiting efforts

14:50 -- Coaching Cunningham differently than he does a four-year player

16:00 -- Boynton’s wild road to Oklahoma State and the interview process

21:20 -- If you could change any rule

22:45 -- Almost had him

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA STATE FANS AT OSTATEILLUSTRATED.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}