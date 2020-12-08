Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man & Friends Podcast: Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton

Florida Man & Friends Podcast: Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boyton is the latest to join Rob Cassidy on the Florida Man and Friends podcast. He discusses his relationship with projected No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, how he got the job with the Cowboys and more.
Rundown
Open -- Coaching the projected No. 1 pick in Cade Cunningham
3:00 -- Offering Cunningham before he played a high school game
7:00 -- How will letting high schoolers declare for the draft impact college hoops?
10:00 -- Oklahoma State’s fast start and smothering defense
11:30 -- Oklahoma State’s recruiting efforts
14:50 -- Coaching Cunningham differently than he does a four-year player
16:00 -- Boynton’s wild road to Oklahoma State and the interview process
21:20 -- If you could change any rule
22:45 -- Almost had him