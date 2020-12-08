Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man & Friends Podcast: Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boyton is the latest to join Rob Cassidy on the Florida Man and Friends podcast. He discusses his relationship with projected No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, how he got the job with the Cowboys and more.

Rundown



Open -- Coaching the projected No. 1 pick in Cade Cunningham



3:00 -- Offering Cunningham before he played a high school game



7:00 -- How will letting high schoolers declare for the draft impact college hoops?



10:00 -- Oklahoma State’s fast start and smothering defense



11:30 -- Oklahoma State’s recruiting efforts



14:50 -- Coaching Cunningham differently than he does a four-year player



16:00 -- Boynton’s wild road to Oklahoma State and the interview process



21:20 -- If you could change any rule



22:45 -- Almost had him