 Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man & Friends Podcast: Dan McDonald talks Coach K, ACC, Kentucky
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 05:52:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rob Cassidy, Dan McDonald
Rivals.com

Dan McDonald is Florida Man's friend this week, as Rob Cassidy welcomes him to his college hoops podcast. The pair discuss, among other things, Coach K's comments, Auburn's recruiting strategy and which D1 coach would win a bar fight. Listen below.


RUNDOWN

OpenCoach K says we shouldn’t be playing in a pandemic. What’s his motivation?

4:05 — Which D1 coach would be best in a bar fight?

7:00 — Who do we like to win the chaotic ACC?

11:40Kentucky and drawing conclusions from the start of a stop-and-go season

14:31Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright is a great story. What’s his ceiling?

18:00Ohio State commit Bruce Thornton and Dan’s prospect report

20:43Auburn’s recruiting strategy

22:38 — Recruiting players for show to keep important people happy and the unwarranted stigma of AAU

30:23 — Previewing four-star Kyle Cuffe Jr.’s impending decision

