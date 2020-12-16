Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man & Friends Podcast: Dan McDonald talks Coach K, ACC, Kentucky

Dan McDonald is Florida Man's friend this week, as Rob Cassidy welcomes him to his college hoops podcast. The pair discuss, among other things, Coach K's comments, Auburn's recruiting strategy and which D1 coach would win a bar fight. Listen below.

RUNDOWN



Open — Coach K says we shouldn’t be playing in a pandemic. What’s his motivation?

4:05 — Which D1 coach would be best in a bar fight?



7:00 — Who do we like to win the chaotic ACC?



11:40 — Kentucky and drawing conclusions from the start of a stop-and-go season



14:31 — Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright is a great story. What’s his ceiling?



18:00 — Ohio State commit Bruce Thornton and Dan’s prospect report



20:43 — Auburn’s recruiting strategy



22:38 — Recruiting players for show to keep important people happy and the unwarranted stigma of AAU



30:23 — Previewing four-star Kyle Cuffe Jr.’s impending decision