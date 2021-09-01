Florida Man: A Memphis comparison, FutureCast, Nick Smith

RELATED: Fact or Fiction - Memphis is most intriguing college hoops team

No two situations are ever truly alike, but this young-and-celebrated Memphis roster radiates its share of 2007-08 Kansas State vibes.

As somebody that was on the K-State beat full time when the Wildcats managed to land the nation's top recruiting class that was headlined by two top 10 talents, it’s not difficult to cast Emoni Bates in the role of former No. 1 player in the country, Michael Beasley. Of course K-State didn’t have a dominant, NBA-bound big like Jalen Duren, but the Wildcats did manage to nab No. 7 overall prospect Bill Walker, one of the most athletic players in the class and an eventual pro. This Memphis squad is slightly more talented, but from a youth and star-power perspective things have a similar feel.

This comparison, of course, casts Penny Hardaway in the role of a young Frank Martin. In 2007, the Wildcats were hoping their new head coach would end an NCAA Tournament drought with one-and-done type talent. The hype was there and the national attention was accounted for, as was the top-25 preseason ranking.

If the parallels continue, Memphis should expect growing pains. I witnessed the ones in Manhattan (Kan.) firsthand. I was on hand for a New Year’s Eve game in Cincinnati that saw an 18-year-old Beasley forget his shoes at the hotel and struggle to the tune of 1-for-6 shooting in a borrowed pair of Nikes while the Wildcats suffered a 26-point loss to Xavier. There were nights when Walker and Beasley would stuff the box score only to take an "L" because the supporting cast no-showed. All this is to say that dominance from start to finish in FedExForum this season is unlikely.

The bar for a “successful run” shouldn’t be a Final Four. K-State didn’t win a single trophy in 2008 and was bounced from the NCAA Tournament in the second round. Still, the season managed to launch more than a decade of relative prosperity that included Big 12 titles and a couple of deep NCAA runs. It also kickstarted Martin’s successful head coaching career. A failure it was not.

Memphis seems to find itself in the same turning-point zone that presented itself during Martin’s first year in Manhattan, making the measure of what constitutes a success much bigger than one season or a single run in the tournament. In fact, whatever takes place in the months to come may well just be the start.