Adding his name to Florida's 2019 haul on Monday was 6-foot-9 center Omar Payne of Montverde (Fla.) Academy who made his commitment to the Gators via his personal Twitter page.

The Florida Gators and Mike White just might have something special brewing in the class of 2019.

A big time defender who currently ranks No. 42 nationally, Payne would seem to be an ideal fit for the Gators running and heavy defensive pressure style.

"They are getting the best defender in the 2019 class," said Anthony Ricks the program director of the CP25 team that Payne played with during the summer. "(He's) versatile and athletic forward who can guard one through five. Great passer and improved shot maker from the perimeter."

Payne will need to add some weight, but there's no denying his natural ability and the havoc that he can cause on the glass and as a defender thanks to his leaping ability, timing and 7-foot-5 wingspan.

Payne joins five-star point guard Tre Mann and preferred walkon Alex Klatsky in what is shaping up as a potentially big time class. The Gators are still considered slight favorites to beat out Kentucky for five-star wing Scottie Lewis and remain heavily in the mix for five-star combo forward C.J. Walker among others.

