Kerry Blackshear, arguably this cycle's top graduate transfer has announced that he will transfer from Virginia Tech to Florida.

The 6-foot-10 big man will be one of the best centers in the college game next season and greatly improves Mike White and the Gators chances of not only returning to the NCAA Tournament, but making a run.

As a redshirt junior this past winter, Blackshear was on of the country's top frontcourt players averaging 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Blackshear saved his best towards the latter half of the season where he scored 15 points or more in 12 of his final 14 outings.