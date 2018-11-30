Dudley Blackwell USA Basketball

ATLANTA – A member of the Rivals150, Dudley Blackwell made a major statement with his play at this weekend’s Holiday Hoopsgiving. Full of versatility and upside, Blackwell has seen three programs stand out and discussed who will receive his first official visit. A 6-foot-6 small forward prospect, the junior wing showed major strides in Atlanta. Despite his team going down in defeat, Blackwell finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, all while providing playmaking in the backcourt and the ability to defend up to three positions. It is because of Blackwell’s versatility that a number of colleges have taken a heavy interest in him. Florida, Iowa State and Ohio State are the three that have caught his eye early on.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida: “I have always been a Florida fan and it has always been one of my dream schools. I just love Florida and everything about them. It is the home school and it just great coaching, the fans, and everything they have there I like.” Iowa State: “I like them a lot. I am going to take an official out there pretty soon and hopefully it goes well. I like that school. I love the offensive game they have and I feel like I would fit in pretty well over there.” Ohio State: “They just tell me how much they love my game and to come up to see their place and visit them. It is kind of different there and a playing style to get used to but I like what they have to offer.”

RIVALS REACTION