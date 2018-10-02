The long-time courtship of Scottie Lewis paid off in a major way as the five-star recruit committed to Florida on Tuesday evening. One of the most coveted class of 2019 prospects for the past three years, Lewis’ pledge gives the Gators one of the top classes nationally as the early signing period approaches.

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from New Jersey, Lewis talked about his feeling for the staff in Gainesville that, in turn, made it easier for him to select the Gators.



“They are always giving me pointers. I like them so much that even if I were to not go there, I know I would always have had them just as mentors and people that just genuinely want to help me out,” he told Rivals.com.