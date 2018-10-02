Florida celebrates the commitment of five-star Scottie Lewis
The long-time courtship of Scottie Lewis paid off in a major way as the five-star recruit committed to Florida on Tuesday evening. One of the most coveted class of 2019 prospects for the past three years, Lewis’ pledge gives the Gators one of the top classes nationally as the early signing period approaches.
A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from New Jersey, Lewis talked about his feeling for the staff in Gainesville that, in turn, made it easier for him to select the Gators.
“They are always giving me pointers. I like them so much that even if I were to not go there, I know I would always have had them just as mentors and people that just genuinely want to help me out,” he told Rivals.com.
Lewis selected Florida over Kentucky, a two-horse race that was difficult to assess in recent weeks thanks to his decision to back away from an earlier commitment following an official visit taken to each SEC program.
He ascended into the national spotlight as an eighth-grader during the boom of the mix-tape era where it is rare to find prospects that can throw down jaw-dropping dunks as a middle-schooler. However, Lewis has made fine progressions within his game and skill set in recent years as a high-level defender, underrated playmaker and someone that can play multiple positions and on either end of the floor.
The five-star wing should be leaned upon immediately as someone that can check all the boxes. One of the faces of the Under Armour circuit this summer, the Team Rio product posted per-game averages of 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.
Lewis joins a nationally ranked, top-five class that was bolstered last night by top-50 center Omar Payne. Together, the talented duo joins five-star guard Tre Mann as the Gators remain deep in the hunt for Mann’s travel teammate, five-star forward CJ Walker.