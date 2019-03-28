A native of Abuja, Nigeria, Jitoboh immediately bolstered his stock last spring on the Nike EYBL circuit. He showed a developed low-post skillset with a consistent back to the basket game along with an improving jumper from the mid-range. He has the proper hands and motor that should make him a solid weapon on the glass and as a finisher, but is a more than willing shot changer on the defensive end.

Florida added another member to its 2019 class thanks to the commitment of 6-foot-9 center Jason Jitoboh . A three-star prospect that brings tremendous size and a presence to the frontcourt, Jitoboh was one of the top remaining bigs available this spring.

Despite suffering a foot injury that cut short his senior travel season, Jitoboh remained a priority for Illinois, Louisville, Tennessee, UCF and many others. However, he decided to keep his recruitment open this winter before coming to his decision today.

Conditioning and staying healthy is a must for Jitoboh in the years ahead but the proper size and frame is present for Jitoboh to be a force in Gainesville. The Gators will lose Kevarrius Hayes after this season due to graduation and while they will welcome back Keith Stone, he will be recovering from a torn ACL which could enable for a bigger opportunity allotted to Jitoboh as a freshman.

Jitoboh becomes Florida’s fourth commitment in the 2019 class. Next fall, he will be joined by five-stars Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann, along with top-50 center Omar Payne. Expect for the Gators to add at least one more this spring and be active in the grad-transfer waters.