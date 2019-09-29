His coach, Jeremy Shulman , discussed what Osifo will bring to Florida. “Osayi is a big-time pick-up for Florida. As a versatile, 6-foot-8, 215-pound, 4-man with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, and an unmatched motor, Osayi is an impact player from day one,” he said. “He is an incredible kid with incredible upside; only 19 years old, and has only been playing basketball for three and a half years. Osayi has impeccable character and an astonishing work ethic. The sky is truly the limit for him.”

Florida landed the first member of its class on Sunday in the form of Osayi Osifo. A 6-foot-8 power forward prospect out of Eastern Florida State College , Osifo will enroll next fall and have two years of college eligibility remaining.

Osifo chose the Gators over Georgetown, Georgia, Missouri and Xavier. Faced with a major need in the frontcourt with the upcoming departure of grad-transfer Kerry Blackshear, Osifo should squelch a few of their needs thanks to the motor and athleticism that he possesses.

Playing for legendary coach Jeremy Shulman that has reached the Elite Eight of the NJCAA National Championships for the past five seasons and has produced 38 division-1 signees, Osifo should come well-equipped to produce immediately. He is a native of McKinney, Texas that enjoyed a rather minimal recruitment out of high school before evolving into a priority target for a number of high-major programs in recent months.

Sitting without a high school commitment this fall, Osifo will join two other first time Gators’ next fall. Tyree Appleby, by way of Cleveland State, and Anthony Duruji, by way of Louisiana Tech, are each sitting out this year due to transfer restrictions and will both have two years of college eligibility remaining once next season begins alongside Osifo.