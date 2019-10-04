Ruzhentsev discussed his feelings for Florida with Rivals.com. “After my visits, I just felt like it was a place that I wanted to be and it felt like home,” he said. “I love the coaching staff and the players. They only have one, true three-man on its roster and that is Scottie Lewis who is going to the league next year. They want for me to take his spot. Plus, the way that they play fast, four-out, and shoot a lot of 3s.”

Florida picked up its first 2020 commitment earlier this week thanks to the junior college route but made its first appearance within the Rivals150 today. Four-star forward Samson Ruzhentsev committed to the Gators, giving Mike White a major mismatch in the frontcourt most valued for his shot making abilities.

The four-star forward picked the UF over Illinois, Ole Miss and Stanford. He is slotted as the 75th best prospect in America and as the 17th best small forward in the 2020 class. He attends Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tennessee) and is a native of Russia that fits today’s multiple position reliant game that can make shots at a quality clip from 22-feet and in.

Sitting out the majority of the travel season due to a broken arm that he suffered in April, Ruzhentsev was able to compete at the FIBA Under-18 European Championship this summer. Suiting up for his native Russian unit, Ruzhentsev was a quality producer that averaged over 12 points and three rebounds per game, and will fill the scholarship that will be left over by Scottie Lewis who will likely leave for the NBA after this season.

Ruzhentsev becomes the first high school commitment to pledge to the Gators this fall. Earlier this week, Florida added junior college standout Osayi Osifo. They remain heavily involved for four-star senior Niels Lane who is expected to announce his college decision on Tuesday.