Florida added another piece to its 2019 class with the commitment of senior guard Alex Klatsky. A member of the Team Rio travel program, Klatsky’s pledge comes following his official visit to the SEC program this past weekend.

A 6-foot-3 guard from New Jersey, Klatsky discussed his feelings about Florida.

"Coach Mike White and his staff have done a tremendous job there, and they feel that I can help their program out a great deal," he said. "I can't wait to get onto campus next year and suit up for a program as prestigious as Florida."

