Rivals.com caught up with shooting guard Coby White and small forward Nassir Little at the McDonalds All American Game Media Day.

Both players had strong showings during the week with Coby shooting lights out in front of NBA scouts and execs and Nassir winning the MVP for the game.

The five-star's are headed to North Carolina next year and discuss expectations for the season, when they knew UNC was it for them, and the status of uncommitted EJ Montgomery.