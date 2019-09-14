A 6-foot-6 wing that formerly sat as the second-best prospect in the 2021 class, Clarke will now find a place at No. 4 in the 2020 Rivals150. Packing a giant scoring punch in the off-guard position, Clarke gave a rundown on his decisions with Rivals.com in a complete Q-and-A session.

Not just one, but two choices were made by Terrence Clarke on Saturday. The five-star wing decided that he will not only reclassify into the 2020 class, but also that he will play his college ball for John Calipari at Kentucky .

Corey Evans (CE): Today you decided on Kentucky; why the Wildcats?

Terrence Clarke (TC): I just think that the relationship that me and Coach Cal (John Calipari) and Coach (Tony) Barbee have, it means a lot. They have been talking to my mom and everybody around me since I was a freshman and I think that their work and what they can do in helping me get to the next level and the NBA, it was too good to pass up. They had success with guys like Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson and PJ Washington last year, they played great in summer league and played their butts off and I just think that Kentucky is known for making players better for the next level. I think that I can be in a great situation that I can excel and get ready for the next level, myself.”

CE: But why now? September 14? Why end your recruitment so abruptly?

TC: I just wanted to be locked in for what I wanted to do for myself and my career and future. Me committing now, it is kind of early. I didn’t really get to the other schools but I have been to Kentucky and was able to see the campus and the environment. I thought that I could commit, put my head down, grind and stay out of the way. I just want to stay low key and be about the work and get ready for school.

CE: And you deciding to reclassify into the 2020 class? Why?

TC: I don’t think there is anything else to prove in high school. Going to college, it is going to help me more with my growth and in every aspect of my game. I think another year of high school would have done a disservice to me whenever I could have went to college and got better for the next level. Me, being in high school now, I am obviously going to work as hard as I can, but college is just a different level.

CE: What all do you have to do in order to fully qualify for college ball next season?

TC: This year, I have a few classes to do at Brewster and I will probably do some extra classes online and that is really about it. There isn’t a whole lot extra work that I really have to do.