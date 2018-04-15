A native of Australia who plays at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG and currently ranks No. 19 in the junior class, Green has no shortage of attention. He's got the likes of Virginia , Kansas , USC , UCLA and UNLV among many others active in his recruitment.

PORTLAND, Ore . - A five-star prospect in the class of 2019, wing Josh Green recently completed a strong run at the Nike Hoop Summit as he prepares to dive into his recruiting and hit the grassroots cicuit.

Green broke down a recent visit with USC, his brother Jay Green playing at UNLV, his recruiting focus, IMG and being motivated by Ben Simmons.



USC visit: "It was really good, the facilities were great and the coaches were really nice. It was a good visit to get to know them. They have been keeping in constant contact with me and everything from them has been good."

UNLV: "My brother really likes it out there at UNLV. He had a pretty good year but he's going to hopefully come out and have a better year next year. They've been pretty laid back because my brother is there and they are trying to focus on him. The biggest recruiting thing they have for them is my brother. My brother tells me everything about them so I guess that helps them out a lot."

What's next in his recruitment: "The high school season has just ended and I was more focused on our high school season. I wanted to end that and now I'm really starting to think about schools and stuff like that. I'm looking for coaches that are going to be stay and be reliable where they are."

Playing at IMG: "It's been great. The facilities are next level and you can't get that at most high schools around the nation and they have a weight room like most colleges. That's really helped me out. I went there around 180 and now I'm about 200 so that's definitely helped me out."

Being motivated by Ben Simmons and other Australian pros: "People like Ben Simmons and Dante Exum have come over recently and done well. It's not only me but lots of other Australians that they've motivated. We never thought that we could come over and do those type of things but with having them it's motivating."