MIke Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils are on the board with their first commitment from the class of 2019.

Five-star wing Wendell Moore, who ranks No. 25 nationally in the class of 2019, ended weeks of speculation regarding his choice by making his commitment to Duke official during a press conference at Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill on Monday night.

An athletic, versatile and tough wing. Moore is similar to former Duke standout Justise Winslow in his ability to serve as a high level glue guy and fill different roles.

Watch as Moore explains to Rivals.com why Duke is the place for him.

