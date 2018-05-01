Jon Lopez / Nike

INDIANAPOLIS – Five-star Wendell Moore is ready to take the next step within his college recruitment and trim his top 10 list - Wake Forest, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina, Florida State, Washington and Maryland - even further. “Things have become a little less hectic but all 10 of those schools are on me pretty hard,” he said. “I am trying to narrow it down after these two live events, sometime in May or June. I want to try and do five or six.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Moore spoke further on a few of the programs in contention. Duke: “They just want me to come in and have me be a leader right away. Make an immediate impact and help them as fast as possible.” North Carolina: “They are just talking about me coming in and making an immediate impact and helping their team win.” Wake Forest: “He (Danny Manning) is talking to me and texting me every day and just showing me that I am his guy. He has done it since my 9th grade and they are doing a great job of recruiting me.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Moore may try to line up some visits between the April live periods and the Nike Peach Jam in July. “All my trips will probably be unofficial visits. I don’t want to do my official visits until September.” The five-star prospect is open to the idea of leaving his home state of North Carolina for college. “Location is sort of a big thing for me, but then again, I just want to go somewhere that fits and can help me be what I can be.”

RIVALS' REACTION