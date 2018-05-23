ATLANTA -- Class of 2019 five-star Wendell Moore has narrowed things down to five schools - and they are all in the Carolina region. North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina, Wake Forest and Duke all remain in the mix for the top 25 player.

Moore had in-homes with Duke, South Carolina and Wake Forest, and has two official visits set for the fall. He'll be visiting NC State on Sept. 1, and South Carolina on Sept. 8. It looks like this recruitment will go late into the fall, because Moore plans on taking all five official visits.

Rivals.com caught up with the talented guard at session three of Nike's EYBL.