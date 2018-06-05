COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A super versatile forward prospect in the 2019 class, Trendon Watford is no stranger from the national spotlight. The younger brother of former Indiana star Christian Watford, the five-star junior recapped his spring, his college recruitment and when the next step will be made within it. “It is going pretty good,” he said regarding his spring on the Nike EYBL circuit. “We didn’t make Peach Jam, but as an individual, I feel like I had a pretty good spring.” Alabama, Indiana, Memphis, Kansas, LSU and Florida State are just a few that have placed a heavy priority on Watford, he told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “They are just telling me that I could come in and make an impact. Coach Avery (Johnson) has coached and played at the highest level so if I picked that school it would be a great experience.” Indiana: “I visited the campus and we have had great in-home visits. They obviously just got a big-time commitment with Romeo Langford so that was pretty eye-opening for recruits and if I was to go there, I could come in and make an immediate impact.” Memphis: “(Assistant coach) Mike Miller is like a brother to me. We have known each other for so long and whenever I visited last week, it was great. I talked with Coach Penny (Hardaway) and he took me around the facilities and we talked basketball with how I could come in and make an impact. It would be great learning from three former NBA guys.” Kansas: “I just like how he (Bill Self) runs the offense. They showed us film today and how he likes to run the spread offense and just getting close with him off of the court has been cool.” Florida State: “They are telling me how I could be their next Jon Isaac of their system. Pretty much, they have probably visited me the most out of any other school.” LSU: “I had a great visit there a few weeks ago. Coach (Will) Wade and Coach (Bill) Armstrong, they are recruiting me pretty hard. We sat down and talked basketball for a long time.”

WHAT'S NEXT

After vying for a spot on the USA Basketball under-18 team, Watford will now complete his travel basketball career with the Georgia Stars 17-under squad next month. Thereafter, look for Watford to make some moves within his college recruitment.

“If not after USA, after the July period, that is when I will cut my list. Hopefully I will make my decision before my high school basketball season,” he said. “I will probably visit Alabama, Indiana, Kansas and Florida State. I don’t know about doing those officially but I definitely want to get out to each.”

