FORT MYERS – The top uncommitted prospect in the 2024 class, VJ Edgecombe says he doesn’t plan to announce a commitment until the calendar turns to 2024. Make no mistake, however, his recruitment is very much in its autumn.

Edgcombe says he will take no other visits and instead choose a school after a few weeks of reflection. He’s yet to announce a specific date for such an announcement, but he’s taking final looks at the schools in the mix.

Officially, Edgecombe has a top 10 but has visited only Kentucky, Duke, St. John’s, Baylor and Florida. He recently discussed where things stand with each.

*****

ON THE FACTORS INVOlVED IN HIS UPCOMING COMMITMENT:

“Looking at schools, I just want to have a good relationship with the coaching staff and a system where I can thrive and feel welcome.”

ON WHAT HE IS LOOKING FOR WHEN HE WATCHES HIS FINALISTS PLAY:

“To see their play style and see where I fit in. I watch to see what my role is going to be.”

ON WHAT KIND OF SYSTEM HE SEES AS IDEAL:

“Personally, I think I belong in a system that thrives off defense. Fast-moving systems are what I definitely thrive in.”

ON BAYLOR:

“I have a great relationship with coach Scott Drew and the rest of his staff, to be honest. They have a great play style, a great system and a winning culture. That’s something I’m looking for in a team, too. I’m not going somewhere where they don’t win.”

ON WHAT STOOD OUT ABOUT HIS VISIT TO WACO:

“Everyone having love for me. The coaching staff has love for me. It was all love. Everyone was talking to me and making sure I felt good.”

ON HIS KENTUCKY VISIT:

“It was great getting to know Coach [John Calipari] more. He’s a legendary coach, and getting to know him was one of the best things about the visit. Seeing the players and how they develop was cool. The main thing I took away from the visit was how hard they practice.”

ON HOW INVOLVED DUKE IS DESPITE HAVING A LARGE CLASS ALREADY:

“I still talk to Duke almost every day and am still really considering Duke despite how many players they have in [their class] right now. I’m still talking to them and surveying everything with them.”

ON ST. JOHN'S:

“St. John's was great, to be honest. Seeing how coach Rick [Pitino] oversaw practice with his players and how he coached … He’s a legendary coach that has seen it all. Watching his practice was different than every other practice. Every practice is a little different, I guess, but he was tuned in.”

ON OF HE WILL DO A SURPRISE COMMIT BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR:

“No. I’m not going to do anything like that.”

*****