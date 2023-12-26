Five-star VJ Edgecombe's recruitment nearing its end
FORT MYERS – The top uncommitted prospect in the 2024 class, VJ Edgecombe says he doesn’t plan to announce a commitment until the calendar turns to 2024. Make no mistake, however, his recruitment is very much in its autumn.
Edgcombe says he will take no other visits and instead choose a school after a few weeks of reflection. He’s yet to announce a specific date for such an announcement, but he’s taking final looks at the schools in the mix.
Officially, Edgecombe has a top 10 but has visited only Kentucky, Duke, St. John’s, Baylor and Florida. He recently discussed where things stand with each.
*****
ON THE FACTORS INVOlVED IN HIS UPCOMING COMMITMENT:
“Looking at schools, I just want to have a good relationship with the coaching staff and a system where I can thrive and feel welcome.”
ON WHAT HE IS LOOKING FOR WHEN HE WATCHES HIS FINALISTS PLAY:
“To see their play style and see where I fit in. I watch to see what my role is going to be.”
ON WHAT KIND OF SYSTEM HE SEES AS IDEAL:
“Personally, I think I belong in a system that thrives off defense. Fast-moving systems are what I definitely thrive in.”
ON BAYLOR:
“I have a great relationship with coach Scott Drew and the rest of his staff, to be honest. They have a great play style, a great system and a winning culture. That’s something I’m looking for in a team, too. I’m not going somewhere where they don’t win.”
ON WHAT STOOD OUT ABOUT HIS VISIT TO WACO:
“Everyone having love for me. The coaching staff has love for me. It was all love. Everyone was talking to me and making sure I felt good.”
ON HIS KENTUCKY VISIT:
“It was great getting to know Coach [John Calipari] more. He’s a legendary coach, and getting to know him was one of the best things about the visit. Seeing the players and how they develop was cool. The main thing I took away from the visit was how hard they practice.”
ON HOW INVOLVED DUKE IS DESPITE HAVING A LARGE CLASS ALREADY:
“I still talk to Duke almost every day and am still really considering Duke despite how many players they have in [their class] right now. I’m still talking to them and surveying everything with them.”
ON ST. JOHN'S:
“St. John's was great, to be honest. Seeing how coach Rick [Pitino] oversaw practice with his players and how he coached … He’s a legendary coach that has seen it all. Watching his practice was different than every other practice. Every practice is a little different, I guess, but he was tuned in.”
ON OF HE WILL DO A SURPRISE COMMIT BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR:
“No. I’m not going to do anything like that.”
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Kentucky, Duke and Baylor feel like the only real players left in Edgecombe’s recruitment, leaving St. John’s, Florida and others on the outside looking in.
Which of the three he’ll choose, however, remains a bit of a mystery. The three seem locked in a tight battle as things stand.