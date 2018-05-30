Five-star junior Isaiah Stewart has taken the next step with his recruitment as he has narrowed his list of college suitors to a group of ten.

“I chose these 10 schools because I felt they fit me the best and I can see myself there,” he said. “After Peach Jam, USA Basketball is coming up so that’s my main focus besides the list as of right now. I’ll cut it again after July and start planning my officials.”

Stewart is one of the most dominant frontline prospects at the high school level and has continued to put up big numbers this spring. On the Nike EYBL circuit, Stewart has posted averages of 17.6 points off of 59 percent shooting from the floor, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Expect another list sometime in late July or early August, visits shortly thereafter and a signing in the fall.