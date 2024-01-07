LA PORTE, Ind. – Jalen Haralson has been in street clothes since a 79-73 loss to Oak Hill Academy on Dec. 1, but that hasn’t done anything to quell the intense storm that is his recruitment process.

Such is the life of a five-star prospect who checks in at No. 8 in the Rivals150 for 2025.

Haralson has been able to maximize his time away from playing in games to sneak in a visit all while fielding the full-court recruiting press with offers from Indiana, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas, Gonzaga and Duke, among many others.

“I went to Indiana for a visit a couple weeks ago for the Kansas game,” Haralson said. “That went great. Loved the atmosphere and everything like that, and then I took my only official to Auburn, so things have been moving.”

Haralson is clear on his plan to be one-and-done in college and said he’s being intentional about how he’s going about the recruitment process, focusing now on building relationships and gathering research on the different staffs.

“Relationships and style of play are two big things for me,” Haralson said. “I just want to be somewhere that I’ll be able to play my game and win. I have a lot of great options so I’m confident I’ll make the right choice when the time comes. Right now, though, I still have a long way to go with my recruitment. I’m just taking it day by day at this point. I’m not in any type of rush or anything.”