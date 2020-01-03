Five-star senior Jalen Suggs makes his call
The decision is in for five-star senior point guard Jalen Suggs and for the second year in a row, Gonzaga has a top 10 ranked recruiting class.
A 6-foot-4 senior at Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy, Suggs ranks No. 11 overall and announced his decision during halftime of ESPN2's televised Friday night game with Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon and the Elizabeth (N.J.) Patrick School.
"Next year I will be furthering my basketball and academic career at Gonzaga University ," said Suggs during the broadcast. "To me personally, Mark Few is the best coach in the country."
One of the most physically impressive guards in the class, Suggs has athleticism and skill to go along with his outstanding size. He excels at getting to the rim, has developed a dangerous pull-up jumper and is among the country's elite backcourt defenders. A standout quarterback as well, he could have taken the high major route as a quarterback had he wanted to stay on the gridiron in college.
Suggs joins a class that includes four-star wing Julian Strawther and four-star guard Dominick Harris who are both in the midst of strong senior campaigns. Collectively, the group is now tied with N.C. State for the sixth ranked class in 2020 after Gonzaga landed 2019's No. 4 ranked class.
Now, Zags fans must sit and wait. Suggs and those around him have said that he is interested in pursuing professional opportunities and whether or not he will actually play college basketball is still up for debate.