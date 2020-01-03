The decision is in for five-star senior point guard Jalen Suggs and for the second year in a row, Gonzaga has a top 10 ranked recruiting class.

A 6-foot-4 senior at Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy, Suggs ranks No. 11 overall and announced his decision during halftime of ESPN2's televised Friday night game with Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon and the Elizabeth (N.J.) Patrick School.

"Next year I will be furthering my basketball and academic career at Gonzaga University ," said Suggs during the broadcast. "To me personally, Mark Few is the best coach in the country."

