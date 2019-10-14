Monday morning is the best time to release good news and five-star Scottie Barnes delivered for fans of an ACC program.

The 6-foot-8 forward at Montverde (Fla.) Academy has committed to Leonard Hamilton and Florida State.

A recent visit to Tallahassee was crucial Barnes told Rivals.com just 10 days ago.

"I really have a good relationship with Coach Ham (Leonard Hamilton) and the rest of the coaches there," said Barnes. I saw the system that they play and they got a lot of bigs with good guards. I could see they really shoot the ball and their practices, they are really high energy."