Five-star Scottie Barnes staying in state
Monday morning is the best time to release good news and five-star Scottie Barnes delivered for fans of an ACC program.
The 6-foot-8 forward at Montverde (Fla.) Academy has committed to Leonard Hamilton and Florida State.
A recent visit to Tallahassee was crucial Barnes told Rivals.com just 10 days ago.
"I really have a good relationship with Coach Ham (Leonard Hamilton) and the rest of the coaches there," said Barnes. I saw the system that they play and they got a lot of bigs with good guards. I could see they really shoot the ball and their practices, they are really high energy."
One of the best leaders in the class of 2020, Barnes brings just as much to the floor with his ability to be vocal and get others to play hard as he does his skill.
Look for him to have the ball in his hands quite a bit where he can showcase his passing and playmaking skills. He's also a tough and versatile defender who can switch all up and down a lineup. His ability to play and defend multiple positions and his toughness should all be perfect fits for the Seminoles.
Barnes joins a strong class of versatile athletes headed to play for Hamilton. Four-star wing Sardaar Calhoun is one of the top junior college players in America, Malachi Wideman (who will sign a football scholarship) is a wild athlete while Zimofe Nwokeji gives them a combo forward to develop down the line. The group gives FSU the No. 4 ranked class in 2020.