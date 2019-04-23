ATLANTA – When the name of five-star junior Scottie Barnes is brought up, intensity, versatility and winning come to mind.

“What leads me is my drive and I just really like to play basketball. It doesn’t matter where I have to go; I am still going to play hard whether it is at LA Fitness or wherever,” he said. “I am a very passionate player and someone that wants to win, helps their teammates throughout the game and just brings the intensity.” Cal, Duke, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon make up his final eight.

“Most of those schools talk to me on a daily basis and show their interest that they really want me and they are high level D1 programs,” he said. Having already taken official visits to Florida State and Oregon, Barnes discussed the schools involved.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Duke: “Everyone knows what Duke brings to the table: very high, high level program. I know if I were to go there, they would make me be a good one-and-done player. I know they would prepare me there.” Florida State: “That visit was very good. I got to know what they are about. I saw how they get their players better and they might stay there a little while but they develop every single year. You can really see it.” Kansas: “They have a very good program and they text me every day. They are probably one of the few schools that text me a lot and on a daily basis.” Kentucky: “Get there and be a one-and-done. Their coach (John Calipari) is going to be really hard on you and I see how he is hard on his guys and wants them to win.” Miami: “(Jim) Larranaga just talks about stuff all the time with basketball but also about how life is going. He talks to me just like what is really going on in college and in the NBA. Staying close to home, I love the hot weather and I really don’t like the cold. To have my mom watch me play every game, I feel like that would be very special.” Ohio State: “They are talking about me coming up there for a visit and see how it is up there and how their feel for their team is. They are an up-and-coming program and on the way up. They are getting a lot of good players and are becoming better and better.” Oregon: “That visit to Oregon was good. I saw the facilities, they are very nice, school wise, it is really good. I see that they can help me become a better person off of the court, as well. It was very nice.”

RIVALS' REACTION & WHAT'S NEXT