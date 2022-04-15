Five-star Ron Holland talks upcoming visits

One of the most sought after prospects in the 2023 class, Ron Holland continues to become a better player and a more celebrated recruit. The five-star wing is in the process of setting up official visits and recently talked to Rivals.com about his travel itinerary and other topics.





ON UPCOMING VISITS

“Visits right now are the one official I have set up with UCLA next month. That’s May 12. Everything else is still being planned out. I plan on going to Oregon, Houston and Kentucky. Those for sure so far.”

ON WHEN A KENTUCKY OFFER MIGHT ARRIVE

“I think they plan on bringing me out there first and all that. They’ve been talking to my mom a lot. I don’t know a lot about what they say, but I know they want to bring me out.”

ON OREGON

"I see the dudes they have and how they rock out. They have a good coaching staff out there and I feel like they could help me achieve my goal."

ON UCLA

“They also let their dudes rock out. They’re always in touch. To be honest, they’re recruiting me the hardest.”

ON THE MESSAGE FROM UCLA

“I hear from them almost every day after school or after practice. They talk about my practices and what I’m working on – what I’m developing. They want to make sure I’m getting better because they really want me bad.”

ON HOUSTON

“I haven’t talked to them a lot recently, but I like the fact that they have a hard-nosed coach in Kelvin Sampson. They coach how I play, so I feel like I would be a good fit.”

ON WHAT PARTS OF HIS GAME HE IS WORKING TO IMPROVE

“I’m a basketball player, so I never stop working on everything. I’m working on ball-handling and making my shot even better every day, but really I work on all of it.”



