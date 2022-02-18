Five-star Ron Holland talks college options

“It’s showing the perimeter side of me a lot. I can go rebound and do all the hard work, but it’s also making me make the right decisions and make the open shots. I have to do the right thing at the right time. I’ve been in the gym working on my jumper like crazy lately, it’s insane the amount of hours that I’ve put in on that, and I feel like it’s starting to show now in the games.”

“Our season’s been going well. I feel like I’ve been adjusting to the offense. I’m doing way better than I was before. When I came back from Team USA, they had switched the offense up a little bit because we had different people. They found something else that would work better for the team and keep our state run going.”

Five-star forward Ronald Holland was one of the biggest stock risers in the most recent 2023 Rivals150, boosting his ranking into the top 10 nationally. The Duncanville (TX) native’s upside is through the roof and there’s may reasons why college coaches and professional scouts are enamored with Holland as a prospect. Rivals caught up with the 2023 forward to discuss his season and where he’s at in the recruiting process.

Holland took visits to Memphis and Tennessee State back in October, and plans on making trips to Oregon on March 13th and UCLA on May 12th. He breaks down those four schools, plus more, below.

On Memphis: “When I went down there, I just felt like I belonged. They have a whole bunch of NBA talent and experience on their coaching staff. They also just got the top two players out of the class of 2022 to [reclassify] up and come play for them. I know that they know what they’re doing with their players.



On Tennessee State: “It gives me a great opportunity to change history. Not too many guys come out and go to little schools like that. There’s plenty of players in the league that have shown that you don’t have to go to a big school to make it to where you’re trying to get to. Not everyone’s route is the same.



On UCLA: “They came to school a few times, came and watched a couple of my games. After everything, they just always check in to make sure that I’m good, make sure that I’m in the gym working. They send me their game times and make sure I’m able to watch their stuff. The staff always wants to know what I’m doing to make myself and my team better. The relationship I have with those coaches is already there.”





On Oregon: “I haven’t been out there yet, but just their style of play and the relationships that I have with their coaches. Their staff is already making it seem like I’m already fitting in.”

Other schools recruiting Holland include the likes of Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Houston, and others.



On Auburn and Arkansas: “I plan on going to Auburn at some point. We haven’t really sat down to discuss exactly what we’re going to do with those two yet.





On Kentucky: “I haven’t actually had a conversation with Kentucky myself, but you know, I’ve just been interested in them and watching them play. They have a big dude over there, Daimion Collins, I’ve known him since he was down here playing. He just tells me that Kentucky’s the spot and he just feels like they’re going to get him to where he needs to be. They’ve got a great record of putting players like that in the league. I could see myself getting an offer and visiting at some point.”



On Houston: “The coaching staff coaches how I play. Their dudes do all of the hard work. The offense is awesome over there. They just make sure we’re getting after it every time. They play at a fast pace and run up and down in transition. That’s my game.”



On top of his long list of college options, Holland says that the G-League is “especially” a viable option for him.



Rivals Reaction: Having talked to some NBA scouts and people with FIBA connections, there’s been a handful of people who have said that they think Ron Holland is already a top-five player in the entire world regardless of class. Could he catapult into the top few spots in the next Rivals rankings update? There’s a good chance. Holland hasn’t begun to cut down a list or anything yet, but there’s plenty of options on the table that include blue bloods and other programs that play an up and down pace that fits Holland’s game. The G-League definitely seems to be lurking as a potential destination for the five-star forward as well.