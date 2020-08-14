Basketball Recruiting - Five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler headed to Tennessee

Five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler had been planning to visit each of his five finalists officially before making a decision. However, the NCAA keeps extending the recruiting dead period due to Covid-19 and Chandler decided it was time to end things.

The six-footer from Memphis who will spend his senior at Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian announced on Friday that he will play his college ball for Rick Barnes and Tennessee.

“I have a good relationship with them, Coach (Kim) English and Rick Barnes," Chandler told Rivals.com during July. "Ever since they offered me they have really enjoyed recruiting me so I have a great relationship with them.”