Basketball Recruiting - Five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler headed to Tennessee

Five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler headed to Tennessee
Five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler had been planning to visit each of his five finalists officially before making a decision. However, the NCAA keeps extending the recruiting dead period due to Covid-19 and Chandler decided it was time to end things.
The six-footer from Memphis who will spend his senior at Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian announced on Friday that he will play his college ball for Rick Barnes and Tennessee.
“I have a good relationship with them, Coach (Kim) English and Rick Barnes," Chandler told Rivals.com during July. "Ever since they offered me they have really enjoyed recruiting me so I have a great relationship with them.”
In the summer of 2019 Chandler burst onto the scene while leading MoKan Elite to a title at Nike's Peach Jam. Since then, he has continued to get better and add to his all-around game.
Chandler isn't the biggest point guard, but he's a shifty ball handler and skilled creator who is an impressive finisher around the rim. He understands angles, is tremendous with changes of pace and has been working hard to become a more consistent jump shooter from deep.
Chandler is the Vols first commitment from the class of 2021 and the hope is that he won't be their only five-star. He's very close with five-star big man Paolo Banchero and landing Chandler certainly helps the Vols case. Additionally, Chandler's pick of Tennessee makes it three recruiting classes in a row where Barnes and his staff have landed a five-star player.