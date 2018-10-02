Five-star point guard Jalen Lecque headed to N.C. State
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
Five-star point guard Jalen Lecque played high school ball in the state of North Carolina last season. He'll be back next year.
The 6-foot-4 guard who now attends Wolfboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, confirmed to Rivals.com on Tuesday that he has committed to play his college ball at N.C. State for Kevin Keatts.
“I’m relieved to have it done," Lecque told Rivals.com. "I’ve been working so hard that I feel it is the right time. I should be in a position to be a star and they are going to put me in a position to do that at N.C. State.
“I don’t think it was any real secret that I liked N.C. State. I feel real comfortable with Coach Keatts and he really made me feel wanted and needed."
When Lecque says that he wants to be in a position to be a star, he's not being selfish or boastful. He knows that nothing is going to be given to him and that he'll have to work. But, at N.C. State he sees an opportunity to play early and in a system that should suit his style of play.
After all, the important thing here is that Lecque is a potentially game-changing athlete. He is maybe the most athletic guard in the senior class. His first step is tremendous and his ability to play above the rim is crowd-pleasing. He's explosive in transition and is improving as a playmaker.
He's also aware that the knock on his game is his jump shooting and he seems pretty intent on proving those who question his shot wrong.
“I’ve been told since I was in EYBL that I wasn’t a good and consistent shooter," said Lecque. "So I’ve been working real hard and I’ve really changed my shot and gotten it better."
Ranked No. 28 overall in the class of 2019, Lecque is N.C. State's first commitment from the senior class.