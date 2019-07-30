News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 09:57:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five-star Patrick Baldwin is in no hurry, debates unique situation

Tpusb1hn72ak2zq4mfmq
Corey Evans • Basketball Recruiting
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. – Valued for his shot making prowess and fit in today’s game, Patrick Baldwin has some decisions to make in the coming years. The son of Milwaukee head coach Pat Baldwin Sr., ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}