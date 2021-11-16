Five-star Omaha Biliew talks recruitment

DUNCANVILLE, TX -- the No. 7-ranked prospect in the class of 2023, Omaha Biliew is playing his junior season at Branson (Mo.) Link Academy. The 6-foot-8 forward holds offers from a long list of high-major programs, with a handful others possibly close to making things official. He recently discussed his recruitment with Rivals.com





ON WHICH SCHOOLS HE’S HIGHEST ON

“None really. Not right now. I’m really focused on my season right now. Trying to put recruiting to the side.”

ON WHICH COACHES ARE IN CLOSE CONTACT

“The main schools itching are Iowa State, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Nebraska. Those are the main schools right now -- the main coaches. It’s basically those.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE

“Right now I’m just looking to build relationships right now and just see how the coaches are and how the programs are.”

ON POSSIBLE CAMPUS VISITS

“I feel like I’ll wait until after the year to take any visits or decide on that.”



