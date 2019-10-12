Colorado Springs, CO - Top 25 player in the 2020 class, Nimari Burnett is down to a final 4 of Michigan, Alabama, Texas Tech and Oregon. Burnett is one of 82 players invited out to the USA Basketball training camp this weekend alongside other top talent in his class, the 2021, 2022 and 2023 class.

Burnett has already visited Michigan and Alabama and is headed to Texas Tech October 18-20 and Oregon October 25-27. Rivals.com sat down with the five-star guard to get the latest where everything stands as Burnett eyes a December decision.