Basketball Recruiting - Five-star Nathan Bittle will return home for college

Five-star big man Nathan Bittle has left his home in Oregon for his senior year, but he'll be coming back for college.

On Wednesday, the skilled big man at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep announced that he'll return to his home state of Oregon to play his college basketball for Dana Altman and the Ducks.

The program director of Bittle's summer program, West Coast Elite, Ryan Silver told Rivals.com that Oregon fans can expect big things.

"Nathan Bittle has grown tremendously," said Silver. "He does so many things well. He will do great things at Oregon and eventually in the NBA."

