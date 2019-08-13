Oregon made arguably the greatest commotion of the summer leading up to the school year in completing one’s roster on Tuesday. N’Faly Dante, the best shot blocker in America, committed to the Ducks and will enroll at the Eugene campus immediately, thus filling their void at the center position.

Dante took an official visit to Oregon this winter and had also visited LSU and Kentucky. Michigan State and Tennessee were two others that had expressed varying degrees of interest in him in recent months before his commitment on Saturday.

Much of the talk surrounding Dante was not whether he wanted to reclassify but if he could. Receiving the proper test scores was the primary hold-up but with Dante now qualified for college, he is the game-changing sort of talent that programs tend to rely on with a national championship in mind.