Basketball Recruiting - Five-star Max Christie picks Michigan State

“Michigan State was just the perfect fit for me. From Coach (Tom) Izzo to the culture and family there, I felt like I couldn’t pass on a great opportunity,” Christie told Rivals.com before discussing the potential of playing with Emoni Bates next year. “I was actually committed and made my decision before Emoni committed. But with Emoni going there, I think we have a great opportunity to be an amazing team.”

Last week it was the nation's best player regardless of class, junior-to-be Emoni Bates , who committed. Now 2021 five-star Max Christie a skilled 6-foot-5 product of Rolling Meadows (Ill.) High capable of playing either the point or shooting guard position has decided to call his recruitment in favor of the Spartans.

The commitment ends a month or so of heavy speculation that Christie was leaning to the Spartans and it is another huge win for Izzo and his program.

One of the most versatile backcourt players in the class of 2021, Christie has a big time basketball IQ and versatility. He's a capable shot maker from deep who has experience playing Internationally with USA Basketball and he's a proven performer on the grassroots circuit with the Illinois Wolves. He handles the ball very well, he is an outstanding passer and while he's a bit on the slender side, he doesn't lack for toughness or willingness to mix it up for a loose ball.

Christie -- whose 2023 brother Cameron Christie also holds a Michigan State offer -- joins hard nosed in-state four-star forward Pierre Brooks as an early commitment and there's a very good chance that 2021 turns into a super class of sorts for the Spartans. Four-star combo guard Jaden Akins appears to be leaning their way and there is rampant speculation that Bates could graduate high school early and arrive in East Lansing for the 2021-22 season.