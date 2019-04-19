The decision is in for five-star senior Matthew Hurt and it didn't come as a surprise on Friday when the top 10 prospect chose Duke.

A product of Rochester (Minn.) John Marshall, Hurt can shoot with range and is a perfect fit for Duke. The return of point guard Tre Jones proved to be very helpful.

“I think he saw himself at any one of the four schools," Hurt's father Richard told Rivals.com. "One of the deciding factors was a desire to play with Tre Jones. They are both Minnesota kids and even though they never played together during high school or AAU there was alwys a admiration of each other's game form afar. He didn’t think that was going to be a possibility because he thought Tre would go to the NBA."

Of course Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke staff had something to do with landing Hurt.

“Jon Scheyer has been the principle recruiter but Coach K has been really involved over the last six months," said the elder Hurt. "He feels very comfortable with the staff and Coach K and knows he’s going to be pushed and challenged in a way that helps them achieve their team goals and his individual goals.