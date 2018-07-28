Las Vegas, NV - It was a packed house for five-star Matthew Hurt Friday afternoon during the final week of the July live period. Head coaches from Duke, North Carolina, Minnesota, Kansas, Indiana, Arizona, Iowa and assistants from UCLA, Kentucky, Iowa State and many more were all sitting baseline to watch the top 5 player in 2019. The talented forward didn’t disappoint finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 79-69 win over PowerHouse Hoops.

Hurt didn’t take any visits over the spring and will have a busy fall scheduling all five officials and some unofficial visits as well. The plan right now is to have a decision made by the early signing period in November and with over 30 high major offers, Hurt plans on making cuts in the next few weeks.

“I’m taking a family vacation next week and I’m going to talk it over with my parents and I’ll probably release a list of 8 or 9 schools and start taking visits in September,” Hurt said. “I hope to have a decision by the early signing period in November but if not then it’ll be next April during the late signing period.”