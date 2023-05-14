Liam McNeeley was his usual, consistent self on Saturday afternoon, as the uncommitted standout led his Florida Rebels team to a victory over Pro Skills on the back of a 18-point, four-rebound performance that saw him get to the basket almost at will and knock down an NBA-range 3-pointer. Following the contest, the five-star forward updated Rivals on where his college recruitment stands.

ON TEXAS’ PITCH UNDER RODNEY TERRY

“I took a visit a couple weeks ago, and Coach Terry is really just picking up right where [former head coach] Coach [Chris] Beard left off. He keeps up the love. He texts me almost every day and they show me how much they want me.”

ON HIS TEXAS VISIT

“The last time I was there, the Moody Center was still being built, so this was my first time getting to walk through it and see it. It’s super nice. The locker rooms are great. It’s basically an NBA arena.”

ON INDIANA LANDING FIVE-STAR FORWARD MACKENZIE MGBAKO

“That’s obviously a huge pickup. He’s going to come in and have an impact right away. If Coach Woodson can get him to the league in one year, that’s encouraging for me. That’s what I’m trying to do, so …”

ON HOW CLOSELY HE WATCHES HIS COLLEGE OPTIONS’ PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

“That’s the main thing I watch. I watch to see if they get guys like me to the next level and if they can help get me to that next level.”

ON HIS DECISION TIMETABLE

“I really don’t know. It’s just whenever I feel comfortable.”

ON IF HE PLANS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL VISITS

“I’m not sure. I don’t have anything scheduled. I might get down to Alabama. Maybe Oklahoma and maybe Kansas. I might even go back to Indiana. I’m considering that.

ON THE REASON BEHINED A POSSIBLE RETURN TRIP TO INDIANA

“The coaches told me they want me to get back on campus to talk about some things and then we’ll just go from there.”