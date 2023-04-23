“Oh, I always feel like I have something to prove,” said McNeeley, who scored 12 points on 6-7 from the field in a win over Team United (N.C.) Friday night. “The goal is always to get better. I feel like when I’m trying to prove myself, I’m at my best.”

EMERSON, Fla. – Liam McNeeley can understand why you’re mystified; how could the leading scorer at Montverde (Fla.) Academy, the top team in the country for the vast majority of the high school season, and a first-team all-conference selection in the country’s most grueling league (NIBC) set the simple goal of proving himself this spring and summer?

Clearly, McNeeley played with the proverbial chip this high school season, averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game for the Eagles, who boasted two McDonald’s All-Americans and eight high major Div. I prospects.

“I’m my own worst critic,” McNeleey said. “Playing at Montverde and in the NIBC has definitely made me a smarter player. I learned how to play with other great players and the coaches helped me become a better leader. I still feel like I could’ve played better. Like I said, I know I have a lot to prove.”

Motivation aside, college coaches feel like McNeeley’s proven enough.

When asked who reaches out the most, the 6-foot-7 wing said, “Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Michigan.”

McNeeley has already taken an official visit to Indiana and he’ll start his official visit to Texas on Monday.

“I always grew up watching Texas sports, just because I lived in the state,” McNeeley said. “Coach (Rodney) Terry did a great job taking over for coach (Chris) Beard. He really led the team and brought them together. That just shows his character and how good of a coach he is.

“All those schools have made me a priority, which always feels good. I have a bunch of other offers and it would be great to get more, but I’m not waiting on any specific offers. If someone shows interest, I’ll show interest back if I’m interested. It’s just that simple for me.”

Aside from his diverse skillset, the attribute that makes McNeeley even more attractive to college coaches is his willingness to move around on the floor.

“I can play 1-4, and last weekend I guarded 1-5 at a tournament,” McNeeley said. “I just try to be as versatile as I can and play position-less basketball.”

As for a timeline for when we’ll find out where he’ll display said position-less basketball in college, McNeeley said he’ll take a step-by-step approach.

“I’ll probably start cutting things down after EYBL and Peach Jam close,” McNeeley said. “Then I’ll make a final decision sometime after that. I think I want to make a decision before my high school season starts though. That’s what I’m thinking.”