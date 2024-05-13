HOOVER, Ala. – The No. 5 prospect in the 2025 class, Koa Peat is a major national name with major national offers. The Arizona-based five-star is in no rush to make a decision, however, as he still has a few campus visits on his to-do list.

Rivals recently spoke with Peat about what’s next in his process.

ON IMPENDING VISITS:

“I’m going to visit Houston, June 6-8. Then, I’m going to take another unofficial to Arizona this summer. Then, I’ll have more officials in the fall. I’ll probably go to Duke, Arkansas and Baylor.”

ON HIS UPCOMING HOUSTON VISIT:

“I’m excited to see the campus and the facilities and everything. I already know coach K.C. [Beard] and the head coach, coach [Kelvin] Sampson pretty well but I’m excited to get around them and interact with them in person and all that.”

ON ARKANSAS:

“Coach [John] Calipari reached out to me like the next week after he went to Arkansas. He just said that he wants me to play for him. He needed a change and he wants me to come on a visit. He had such a great resume at Kentucky, but things happen in basketball. It’s crazy right now.”

ON BAYLOR:

“They say they want to play me all over the court. I like that. They also always have a winning team, so that’s pretty cool. Being able to go see the campus is exciting.”

ON IF ARIZONA HAS TALKED TO HIM ABOUT ITS TRANSITION TO THE BIG 12:

“They haven’t touched on that much to be honest. When I talk to Arizona now, we just mostly talk about how I’m doing. We don’t really talk about basketball much. We talk about a lot of other things. I’ve been over there three or four times already and am going to go over again this summer. I’ll probably take an official in the fall as well.”